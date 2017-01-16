Seton Hall Prep basketball team falls to Central, tops West Side to move to 6-6 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 6-6.

Playing without two starters who were out sick, the Pirates dropped a tough game to Central in Newark, 47-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Central won the game on a layup with :02.6 left in the game. SHP’s desperation shot at the buzzer to win the game bounced off the rim. Alex Imegwu scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Geordan Walker also scored 14 points with four rebounds and three assists. Treyvon Bennett scored eight points with four rebounds and four assists. Ashton Miller scored seven points with five rebounds and five assists.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, they traveled back to Newark to play West Side. They led wire to wire and defeated them, 65-54. Imegwu had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists; Bennett had 13 points, six rebounds,and five assists; Austin Williams had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists, Jason Larranaga scored 11 points, and Walker had seven points and seven rebounds.