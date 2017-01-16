West Orange HS boys’ basketball team tops Irvington to return to winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Gabe Silvera scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jelani Jackson also had 13 points to lead the West Orange High School varsity boys’ basketball team to a 48-39 win over Irvington on Jan. 12.

Nick Dover had five points and five rebounds; Justin Bouyer and Robert Meaux each had four points and Stephon Sheard had two points, six rebounds and three steals for the Mountaineers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 3-6 record.

In previous action, Jackson had 11 points; Silvera had 10 points and Dover had eight points but the Mountaineers lost to Barringer, 76-60, Jan. 10, in Newark.