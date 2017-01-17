Seton Hall Prep swim team wins SEC title for 20th year in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep swim team won the Super Essex Conference title for the 20th straight season on Jan. 16. The SEC meet also is considered as the county meet.

The individual winners for SHP were Alex Wang in the 200-yard individual medley, Roo Fenton in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Colby Dixon in the 100 backstroke. SHP also won the 200 medley relay (Dixon, Dominic Palumbo, Matthew Michaels, and Luke Shea), 200 freestyle relay (Liam Fuchs, Michael Michaels, Shea and Fenton), and 400 freestyle (Matthew Prior, Wang, Dixon and Fenton).