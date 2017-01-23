Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team continues success

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 9-7-2, which is the most wins since the 2009-10 season when the Pirates were 12-9.

On Monday, Jan. 16, they traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell and defeated Gloucester Catholic 4-2. Liam Carroll and Stephen Buck each scored two goals while Matt Robinson had two assists and Devon Dobres and Gavin Angulo each had one assist. Jack McConeghy had 29 saves.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they traveled to the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township and dropped a 4-1 decision to Christian Brothers Academy. Down 2-0, Stephen Buck scored on an assist by Thomas Colucci with 8:38 left in the second period to make the score 2-1. CBA scored two goals in the third period.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Pirates hosted Bishop Eustace at Richard J. Codey Arena and won 3-2. SHP opened up a quick 2-0 lead when Buck scored just 3:56 into the match on assists by John O’Hern and Jack Nienstedt. Buck then scored again just :21 later on an assist by O’Hern. In the second period, Anthony Martine added an unassisted goal with just 1:16 left in the period to make it 3-0. Bishop Eustace made a comeback in the third period, scoring two goals, before Buck completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with :58 on O’Hern’s third assist of the game. John Profaci picked up his first victory of the season, stopping 17 shots.