Seton Hall Prep basketball team downs state’s No. 5-ranked East Side

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two games last week to raise its record to 8-6 while extending its winning streak to three games.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Pirates hosted Newark East Side, which was ranked No. 5 in New Jersey, and defeated them 57-54. After freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit two free throws late in the second period to give SHP a 27-25 lead, they never gave up the lead or were tied the rest of the game. Senior forward Treyvon Bennett had a big second half, scoring 13 of his 15 points to steer SHP to the victory. Bennett also had 10 rebounds. He said following the game, “We’re coming out and playing hard every day. I knew when Austin (Williams) came out in the third quarter with four fouls I had to pick up my game and I did.” Williams, a senior guard who scored nine points and added six assists, added, “I am so happy for Treyvon. I knew he had it in him and he just did what he was supposed to do.” Junior forward Alex Imegwu also scored 15 points with seven rebounds. Bennett also said, “the younger guys are feeding off our energy and stepped it up too.” Abdur-Rahim had seven points, Sophomore guard Ashton Miller had six points. SHP head coach Kevin Williams said, “East Side was playing their third game in four days so we probably caught a break, getting them with some tired legs.”

On Thursday, Jan. 19, they traveled to East Orange and defeated East Orange Campus 55-38. Abdur-Rahim scored 14 points with five rebounds, Williams scored 12 points with three steals, and Imegwu scored eight points with six rebounds.