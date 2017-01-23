Seton Hall Prep wrestling team takes Essex County Tournament title for second year in row

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The 2016-17 Seton Hall Prep wrestling team is continuing its outstanding season as the Pirates are 19-1 after their dual meet win over St. Benedict’s 45-30 on Monday, Jan. 16, at Frank J. Tracey Gynasium.

On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 1-20, they won the 42nd Essex County Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange in dominant fashion as they led from start to finish. This is their second consecutive ECT Title, third in the last four years and fifth in the history of the tournament.

Under eighth-year head coach Jack Decker, SHP has finished first in 2017, 2016, and 2014; second place in 2011 and 2010, and third place in 2012.

The Pirates had seven finalists with three champions: 138-pound senior Jake Smith, 152-pound senior TJ Calas, and 170-pound senior Aidan Monteverdi. These three also captured their second ECT crown.

Finishing runner-up were 120-pound junior Maguire Pecci, 126-pound junior Charles Cunningham, 160-pound junior Danny Young, and 285-pound sophomore Niko Diakides.

In third place was 106-pound freshman Larry Melchionda, fourth place was 132-pound freshman Michael Massa, fifth place was 145-pound freshman Alex Garcia, and sixth place was 182-pound freshman Zack Merlino.

After the tournament, head coach Jack Decker said, “We have a lot of depth with tough freshmen and great team leadership from our seniors. Everyone put in a great effort in this tournament, helping us score points and the individual success comes with that type of group performance.”

Monteverdi, who was selected by the head coaches as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, added,”Moving up to 170 pounds this season I feel better and stronger than before. Not really having to cut weight this season has been great and I’ve worked on the weights more than before so I feel as good as I ever have.” Jake Smith commented, “We have such a strong team this season and everyone has been working real hard in the room. The seniors try to set the tone for our younger guys who have been great in doing their part all season long.” On his tough match, Calas said, “I knew he was tough going into the match, (2015 county champion Gerald Jones) but I was not worried especially down 1-0. I feel like I can get out of the bottom against anyone.” He scored a reversal in the second period for a 2-1 lead and winning the match 2-1. Decker later commented on the state team tournament: “SHP has not won a first round match in the Non-Public ‘A’ North State Tournament since 2011 (35-22 over St. Joseph of Montvale) but I like the depth of this team and I look forward to the opportunity this season. Our kids have really shown me a great deal and I feel we have more great nights ahead of us.”