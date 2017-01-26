West Orange girls’ youth basketball clinic is offered Feb. 20

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Unless you’ve been living under a rock; or positive, inspirational news just isn’t your thing, you’ve probably heard that the West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team is currently undefeated this season. They were 13-0 as of Jan. 25.

The secret to this year’s success is a perfect mix of hard work on the court and a motivated coaching staff on the sidelines.

While schools are closed for President’s Day, this talented coaching staff will share their knowledge with girls in grades K-8 to begin developing the next generation of champions.

The clinic is sponsored by the West Orange Recreation Department and will take place on Monday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Orange High School. The clinic is open to girls in grades K-8. The cost is $50 per player and everyone is encouraged to bring a bag lunch. To register, click register.communitypass.net/ westorangetownship

At the helm is four-year head coach Caniece Williams, who played collegiate ball at Lock Haven University and Bloomfield College and has extensive coaching experience at Montclair High, Mount Olive High, and Newark Central where she guided the team to the conference championship while qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in years.

Assisting Williams are assistant coaches Jackie Cruz, Meghan Colabella, and Doug Nevins.

Cruz and Colabella join the coaching staff after leading the girls’ varsity volleyball team on an unprecedented winning season, ultimately finishing atop the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division for the first time ever in the school’s history. Colabella was a four-year starter at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and served as the Director of Basketball Operations at UMBC during the 2012-2013 season. Cruz was named NJCAA Superior Student-Athlete in Academic Excellence and Garden State Athletic Conference Woman of the Year in 2012.

The newest addition to the coaching staff, Doug Nevins, is no stranger to winning as he has spent the past 17 years coaching the WOHS varsity boys’ soccer team to multiple county and state championships. The Villanova Sports Hall of Fame inductee brings his experience, drive, inspiration, and love of the game to the sidelines this season as he seeks to replicate his very successful soccer feeder program within the basketball community in West Orange.

“Being able to share our skills and success with upcoming elementary and middle school female athletes is exciting,” said coach Williams. “We’re expecting a big turnout on Feb. 20, which will jumpstart our community and network of the next generation of female basketball superstars here in West Orange.”

Registration for the Feb. 20 clinic is now open via the West Orange Recreation Department online portal.

