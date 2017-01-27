West Orange HS boys’ basketball team posts wins to move to 7-8 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated North 13th St. Tech and Montclair to improve to a 7-8 overall record.

The Mountaineers defeated North 13th St. Tech, 74-33, Jan. 24 at home to snap a two-game losing streak.

Gabe Silvera had 17 points with six rebounds and Stephon Sheard had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Mountaineers to a 55-43 win over Montclair on Jan. 26 in Montclair. Nick Dover had nine points; Jelani Jackson had seven points and Joey Fresco added four points for WOHS.

The Essex County Tournament seed will be officially announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.