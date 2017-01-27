West Orange HS girls’ basketball team stays unbeaten at 14-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Sophomore guard Mya Bembry had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the undefeated West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 53-42 win over Columbia on Jan. 26 in Maplewood. Senior forward Dawn Flood had 11 points and eight rebounds; junior guard Nahtali Simpson had seven points, four rebounds and three steals; and sophomore guard Kaija Jones had six points and four assists. Junior forward Cassidy Ferrell had two points and six rebounds.

WOHS improved to a 14-0 record.

The Mountaineers hope to gain a high seed in the Essex County Tournament. The seeds will be officially announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.