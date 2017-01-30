Seton Hall Prep athletes sign with colleges

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Several Seton Hall Prep student-athletes signed letters of intents last fall. They include brothers Jamil and Jermaine Vanheyningen, who will both play baseball at Campbell University in North Carolina; Jack Mahala, who will play baseball at Harvard University; Brian Tevlin, who will play lacrosse at Yale University; Sean Quinn, who will play lacrosse at Drexel University; and Colby Dixon, who will swim at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.