Seton Hall Prep athletes sign with colleges

Six Prep signees, with their coaches: (seated) Colby Dixon, Jack Mahala, Brian Tevlin, Sean Quinn. (standing) Swim Coach Randy Schweitzer, Jamil Vanheyningen, Lacrosse Coach Dave Giarrusso, Jermaine Vanheyningen, Baseball Coach Mike Sheppard. Photo by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Several Seton Hall Prep student-athletes signed letters of intents last fall. They include brothers Jamil and Jermaine Vanheyningen, who will both play baseball at Campbell University in North Carolina; Jack Mahala, who will play baseball at Harvard University; Brian Tevlin, who will play lacrosse at Yale University; Sean Quinn, who will play lacrosse at Drexel University; and Colby Dixon, who will swim at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.

