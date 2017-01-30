Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team moves to 9-8-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ – This past week,the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 0-1-1 to move to a season record of 9-8-3.

On Monday, Jan. 23, their game with Red Bank Catholic was postponed. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, they traveled to Skylands Ice Arena in Stockholm and dropped a 6-1 decision to Pope John. Gavin Angulo scored with 2:43 left in the third period on assists by Devon Dobres and Matt Robinson.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Pirates hosted Gloucester Catholic at Codey Arena and played to a 2-2 tie. After a scoreless first period, Gloucester Catholic scored with 3:54 left in the second period. Just :14 later, Stephen Buck scored his 17th goal of the season off an assist by John O’Hern to tie the score at 1-1. It remained the same until Gloucester Catholic scored with 12:48 left in the third period to take a 2-1 lead. O’Hern deflected a Buck shot with 7:00 left to tie the score at 2-2. PJ Murphy had the other assist. Jack McConeghy had 19 saves.