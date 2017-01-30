Seton Hall Prep wrestling team sets new school mark for wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ – It was another great week for the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team as the Pirates won five dual meets to raise their record to 24-1 on the season and a new school record for dual meet victories. The previous record came in the 2010-11 season when they were 20-4. Also this week they clinched their third Super Essex Conference-American Division title in the eight years of the conference.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, they defeated Caldwell, 46-24. On Friday, they defeated West Essex, 56-18. On Saturday at Watchung Hills High School, they defeated Ridgewood, 50-12; Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-12, and Watchung Hills, 41-27.Their top wrestlers by record are senior 170-pound Aidan Monteverdi, 29-0 record; senior 138-pound Jake Smith, 26-4; junior 120-pound Maguire Pecci, 26-4; freshman 106-pound Larry Melchionda, 26-4; senior 152-pound TJ Calas, 25-1; junior 126-pound Charlie Cunningham, 25-5; freshman 132-pound Michael Massa, 21-9; junior 160-pound Danny Young, 21-9; freshman 145-pound Alex Garcia, 20-10; sophomore 285-pound Niko Diakides, 19-7; and freshman 182-pound Zach Merlino,18-11.