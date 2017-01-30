West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep track teams excel at County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships at the Jersey City Armory on Sunday, Jan. 29.

SHP took third overall with 36 points based on the top six finishes in each event. East Orange Campus won the boys’ team title with 72 points and St. Benedict’s Prep was second with 57.5 points.

WOHS tied for 10th with Bloomfield and University with eight points.

SHP was led by senior Malik Kosanovich, who took second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:27.24 and fourth in the 3,200 in 5:46.48; and junior Nick Parisi, who took second in the 200-meter dash in 22.83; fourth in the 400-meter dash in 51.27 and fifth in the 55 dash in 6.68. In the shot put, Luiz Reis was third at 45 feet, 1 ¾ inches and James Caprio was fifth at 42-3 ½.

For WOHS, junior Ebizie Anuamadi was third in the 1,600 in 4:30.81 and the 4×400 relay finished in fifth in 3:37.12.

On the girls’ side, WOHS tied for fifth with East Orange with 18 points. Senior Bukola Akinsola took second in the 55 hurdles in 8.45 and fourth in the 200 dash in 26.21 to lead the Mountaineers. Junior Daniella Hull was third in the shot put at 31 feet, 10 ¾ inches and the 4×400 relay ook fifth in 4:20.99.