West Orange HS girls’ basketball team goes to 15-0; gains No. 3 seed in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Columbia and North Bergen to stay unbeaten with a 15-0 record this season. In addition, the Mountaineers are the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will begin play in the first round on Feb. 11 against a team to be determined. Newark Tech is the No. 1 seed in the 30-team field. East Orange Campus is the No. 2 seed.

Sophomore guard Mya Bembry had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a 53-42 win over Columbia on Jan. 26 in Maplewood. Senior forward Dawn Flood had 11 points and eight rebounds; junior guard Nahtali Simpson had seven points, four rebounds and three steals; and sophomore guard Kaija Jones had six points and four assists. Junior forward Cassidy Ferrell had two points and six rebounds.

Bembry had an outstanding game with 31 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists to lead the Mountaineers to a 51-39 win at North Bergen on Saturday, Jan. 28. Flood had eight points, six rebounds and five steals; Jones had six points, five rebounds and five assists; junior forward Madison Mitchell had five points and nine rebounds and Simpson had three points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.