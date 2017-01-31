Seton Hall Prep basketball team stays hot; receives No. 3 seed in ECT as the Pirates seed third straight title

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-0 this past week to extend its winning streak to five games and raise its record to 10-6.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Pirates avenged their early season 71-62 loss to University High School by defeating them, 76-49, at Tracey Gymnasium. They were led by senior guard Austin Williams’ 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Sophomore guard Ashton Miller scored 16 points with five rebounds; and freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Pirates hosted Barringer and defeated them, 84-58. Williams scored 21 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals; Adbur-Rahim scored 14 points, sophomore guard Geordan Walker scored 10 points with five rebounds; Miller scored 10 points with five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, and senior forward Treyvon Bennett scored 10 points with six rebounds.

SHP, the two-time defending champion, is seeded third in the 71st Essex County Tournament and will begin play in the first round against a team to be determined. Newark East Side is the No. 1 seed and Newark West Side is the No. 2 seed in the 39-team field.