71st Essex County Tournament HS Boys’ Varsity Basketball bracket

FIRST PRELIMINARY ROUND, on or by Feb.2

36-Golda Och at 33-Caldwell

37-Belleville at 32-Science Park

39-Technology at 30-Shabazz

35-West Caldwell Tech at 34-North Star

38-Newark Academy at 31-North 13th St. Tech

SECOND PRELIMINARY ROUND, on or by Feb. 4

29-Newark Collegiate Academy at 16-Weequahic

28-Livingston at 17-Newark Tech

winner of Caldwell/Golda Och at 12-Christ the King Prep

24-Cedar Grove at 21-Glen Ridge

winner of Belleville/Science Park at 13-Montclair

25-Montclair Kimberley Acaemy at 20-West Essex

winner of Technology-Shabazz at 15-West Orange

27-American History at 18-East Orange Campus

winner of West Caldwell Tech/North Star at 11-Verona

23-Nutley at 22-Irvington

winner of Newark Academy-North 13th St. Tech at 14-University

26-Arts at 19-Bloomfield Tech

THIRD PRELIMINARY ROUND, on or by Feb. 9

Game 1: winner of Newark Collegiate/Weequahic vs. winner of Livingston/Newark Tech

Game 2: winner of Caldwell/Golda Och-Christ the King Prep vs. winner of Cedar Grove/Glen Ridge

Game 3: winner of Belleville/Science Park-Montclair vs. winner of MKA/West Essex

Game 4: winner of Technology/Shabazz-West Orange vs. winner of American History/East Orange Campus

Game 5: winner of West Caldwell Tech/North Star-Verona vs. winner of Nutley/Irvington

Game 6: winner of Newark Academy/North 13th St. Tech-University vs. winner of Arts/Bloomfield Tech

FIRST ROUND, Feb. 11

Game 7: Game 1 winner at 1-East Side

Game 8: 9-Orange at 8-Barringer

Game 9: winner of Game 2 at 8-Newark Central

Game 10: winner of Game 3 at 4-Montclair Immaculate Conception

Game 11: winner of Game 4 at 2-Newark West Side

Game 12: 10-Bloomfield at 7-Millburn

Game 13: winner of Game 5 at 6-Columbia

Game 14: winner of Game 6 at 3-Seton Hall Prep

QUARTERFINALS, Feb. 18, at higher-seeded sites

Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner

Game 16: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 17: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

SEMIFINALS, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at West Orange HS

FINAL, Saturday, Feb. 25, at Essex County College, Newark