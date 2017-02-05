Bukola Akinsola wins 55 dash to lead West Orange HS girls’ track team at state section meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Bukola Akinsola won the 55-meter dash to lead the West Orange High School girls’ indoor track and field team at the state North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 4.

Akinsola won the finals race in a time of 7.46. Akinsola also took third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.88 after running 8.43 in the preliminaries.

The WOHS girls’ 4×400-meter relay took fifth in 8.43

On the boys’ side, Elijah McLaren took third in the 55-meter dash in 6.81; Ebizie Anuamadi was third in the 800-meter run in 2:02.05; Derek Lim was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:01.41 and the 4×400 relay took fourth in 3:33.95 to lead WOHS.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the state Group 4 Championship on Feb. 17 at the Bennett Center.