Seton Hall Prep wrestling team to host Don Bosco Prep in NJSIAA Team Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team, seeded No. 4, will host No. 5 seed Don Bosco Prep at Tracey Gymnasium in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association/Rothman Institute Team Wrestling Tournament on Monday, Feb. 6. This is the first State Tournament match held at SHP since Feb. 7, 2011 when they hosted and defeated St. Joseph of Montvale, 35-22. It was also the last victory in the team tournament that SHP has had.

SHP head coach Jack Decker is in his eighth season as the head coach. His current dual meet record stands at 111-63 (.638), which includes this season’s outstanding mark of 24-1. His team’s have won three Essex County Tournament Titles, two runners-up, and one third-place finish. In District 10 which was held at Millburn High School they were champs once, in 2011, runner-up five times, were in third place once. This season due to changes made by the NJSIAA, SHP will compete in District 13 at Scotch Plains High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.