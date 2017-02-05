Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team ties Glen Rock

WEST ORANGE, NJ – On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Seton Hall Prep hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie with Glen Rock, the top public school team in New Jersey, in a game held at Codey Arena.

Glen Rock opened the scoring with 5:16 left in the first period before John O’Hern lit the lamp, scoring just :19 later on assists by PJ Murphy and Stephen Buck. In the second period, Glen Rock took a 2-1 lead with 11:34 left before Thomas Colucci tied the score with 8:04 left on an assist by Jake Sandomeno. Glen Rock took a 3-2 lead with 2:21 left. Colucci scored with 6:25 left in the third period to tie the score on assists by Murphy and Buck. For Colucci, it was goals No. 13 and14 on the season. He said after the game, “We have shown everyone in New Jersey that we are a team that competes game in and game out. We have to take things one step at a time moving forward and now we look forward to the Gordon Cup Tournament.”

The seeding meeting for the upcoming Gordon Cup Tournament will be held Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, at Codey Arena.