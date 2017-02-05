Seton Hall Prep basketball team defeats Immaculate Conception

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team played one game and won to raise their record to 11-6 and six victories in a row. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, they traveled to Caldwell University’s Newman Center to take on Immaculate Conception (Montclair) and defeated them 70-65. They were led by Austin Williams who scored 21 points with four rebounds, and five assists. Alex Imegwu scored 19 points with four rebounds, Ashton Miller scored 18 points with five rebounds, while Treyvon Bennett and Jabri Abdur-Rahim each pulled down seven rebounds.

Following the game, Williams said, “We have a whole different mindset from the beginning of the season. We are now learning to play together and close out a game like this.” Miller added, “We have been coming together and playing much better as a team over the last few weeks. We are doing a much better job of maintaining our composure when our opponent makes a run at us.” Imegwu said, “We are a young team that is coming together, building our chemistry, and we feel that we are getting stronger as the county tournament is fast approaching.”

SHP will be traveling to Rutgers Prep on Tuesday, playing home against Newark Tech on Thursday which is a schedule change and hosting either No. 14 seed University or No. 19 seed Bloomfield Tech in the first round of the 71st Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. SHP is the No. 3 seed. The ECT includes 39 teams, which is a tournament record.