West Orange HS girls’ basketball team clinches SEC-Liberty Division title for the first time

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated the Millburn HS Millers, 66-39, to clinch the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division title for the first time in program history The Feb. 7 game was held at WOHS.

WOHS sophomore Mya Bembry was the top scorer with 26 points and seniors Jewel Burnett and Dawn Flood chipped in 11 and 10 points to put West Orange on top.

The Millers’ Rachel Hubertus had eight points and Leila Dean Stansberry and Kayla Wolf each had seven.

A series of full-court presses and strong defense kept the Mountaineers in the lead throughout the game.

The Mountaineers took the time to recognize the 31st annual National Girls and Women in Sports initiative, celebrated on Feb. 1. Girls from Rec and Mountaintop teams, along with Liberty and Roosevelt Middle School players, stood to cheers from the crowd, many of whom were wearing National Girls and Women in Sports t-shirts.

This year’s theme was “Expanding Opportunity,” and according to the NGWS website, “recognizes the extraordinary progress sparked by Title IX and the ongoing effort to ensure access to sports for girls and women. Despite the legislation’s impact, only 40 percent of high school girls are currently playing sports, leaving three-in-five girls without the opportunity to compete. Research demonstrates that girls who play sports have better health, higher self-esteem, stronger leadership skills, greater academic achievement and economic opportunity. Let’s work together through NGWSD to get these three-in-five girls in the game and expand their opportunities both in sports and in life.”

The Mountaineers are now 17-1 and are currently ranked fifth in Region 4 competition and second in the Super Essex Conference.

Essex County Tournament play begins on Feb. 11 in a home game. West Orange is seeded No. 3 and will play an opponent to be determined.

West Orange plays Bloomfield on Feb. 14 in an away game beginning at 4 p.m.