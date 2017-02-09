State tournament brackets for girls’ basketball released

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the seedings for the girls’ basketball state tournaments.

West Orange, with a record of 18-1 through Feb. 8, is the No. 2 seed in North 1, Group 4. Bloomfield is the No. 3 seed and East Orange Campus is the No. 12 seed in the same section. East Orange Campus is back in North 1, Group 4 this year after winning the section two years ago. Last season, East Orange Campus won North 2, Group 4.

The following are brackets that include teams in the Worrall Media area in Essex County. In addition to West Orange, Bloomfield and East Orange Campus, those other teams include Irvington, Belleville,Nutley, Orange, Columbia and Glen Ridge.

North Jersey Section 1, Group 4

First round

Feb. 27

16-Bergen Tech at 1-Morrstown

9-Randolph at 8-Ridgewood

12-East Orange Campus at 5-Paterson Kennedy

13-Passaic Tech at 4-Fair Lawn

14-Montclair at 3-Bloomfield

11-Kearny at 6-Morris Knolls

10-North Bergen at 7-Paterson Eastside

15-Clifton at 2-West Orange

North Jersey Section 2, Group 1

First round

Feb. 28

16-University Charter at 1-Secacus

9-Brearley at 8-Arts

12-Ridgefield at 5-Glen Ridge

13-Bloomfield Tech at 4-Hoboken

14-North Arlington at 3-Dayton

11-Roselle Park at 6-Newark Collegiate Academy

10-People’s Prep at 7-University

15-North Star Academy at 2-Weehawken

North Jersey Section 2, Group 3

First round

Feb. 28

16-Summit at 1-Somerville

9-Belleville at 8-South Plainfield

12-Colonia at 5-Orange

13-Rahway at 4-Chatham

14-Irvington at 3-Mendham

11-Governor Livingston at 6-Voorhees

10-Cranford at 7-West Morris

15-Nutley at 2-Warren Hills

North Jersey Section 2, Group 4

First round

Feb. 27

16-J.P. Stevens at 1-Bayonne

9-Woodbridge at 8-Millburn

12-Linden at 5-Bridgewater-Raritan

13-Ridge at 4-Watchung Hills

14-Columbia at 3-Westfield

11-Union at 6-Edison

10-Piscataway at 7-North Hunterdon

15-Dickinson at 2-Franklin