State tournament brackets for girls’ basketball released

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the seedings for the girls’ basketball state tournaments.
West Orange, with a record of 18-1 through Feb. 8, is the No. 2 seed in North 1, Group 4. Bloomfield is the No. 3 seed and East Orange Campus is the No. 12 seed in the same section. East Orange Campus is back in North 1, Group 4 this year after winning the section two years ago. Last season, East Orange Campus won North 2, Group 4.
The following are brackets that include teams in the Worrall Media area in Essex County. In addition to West Orange, Bloomfield and East Orange Campus, those other teams include Irvington, Belleville,Nutley, Orange, Columbia and Glen Ridge.
North Jersey Section 1, Group 4
First round
Feb. 27
16-Bergen Tech at 1-Morrstown
9-Randolph at 8-Ridgewood
12-East Orange Campus at 5-Paterson Kennedy
13-Passaic Tech at 4-Fair Lawn
14-Montclair at 3-Bloomfield
11-Kearny at 6-Morris Knolls
10-North Bergen at 7-Paterson Eastside
15-Clifton at 2-West Orange
North Jersey Section 2, Group 1
First round
Feb. 28
16-University Charter at 1-Secacus
9-Brearley at 8-Arts
12-Ridgefield at 5-Glen Ridge
13-Bloomfield Tech at 4-Hoboken
14-North Arlington at 3-Dayton
11-Roselle Park at 6-Newark Collegiate Academy
10-People’s Prep at 7-University
15-North Star Academy at 2-Weehawken
North Jersey Section 2, Group 3
First round
Feb. 28
16-Summit at 1-Somerville
9-Belleville at 8-South Plainfield
12-Colonia at 5-Orange
13-Rahway at 4-Chatham
14-Irvington at 3-Mendham
11-Governor Livingston at 6-Voorhees
10-Cranford at 7-West Morris
15-Nutley at 2-Warren Hills
North Jersey Section 2, Group 4
First round
Feb. 27
16-J.P. Stevens at 1-Bayonne
9-Woodbridge at 8-Millburn
12-Linden at 5-Bridgewater-Raritan
13-Ridge at 4-Watchung Hills
14-Columbia at 3-Westfield
11-Union at 6-Edison
10-Piscataway at 7-North Hunterdon
15-Dickinson at 2-Franklin