West Orange HS boys’ basketball team jolts East Orange in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Gabe Silvera led all scorers with 25 points and Stephon Sheard had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the 15th-seeded West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 63-55 win over 18th-seeded East Orange in the Essex County Tournament preliminary third round on Friday, Feb. 10 at WOHS.

Nick Dover had eight points, including two three-pointers; Jelani Jackson had five points; and Mike Strazza had four points for the Mountaineers, who won their fifth straight game to move to a 10-8 record.

WOHS will play second-seeded West Side in the first round of the ECT on Feb. 11.

