Seton Hall Prep wrestling team gives good effort in Non-Public North ‘A’ semifinals; Pirates now gear up for district tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team traveled to Morris Township to take on Delbarton in the Non-Public “A” North semifinal round.

In exciting match before a great crowd of Seton Hall Prep supporters that included Pirate Nation, the Pirates dropped a 39-22 decision. Seton Hall Prep won six of the 14 bouts and only trailed 27-22 with two bouts remaining. Maguire Pecci recorded a pin in 5:41 at the 120-pound bout; Aidan Monteverdi won by major decision, 19-6, at the 170-pound bout; Charlie Cunningham won by decision, 4-3, at 126; TJ Calas won by decision, 3-2, at 152; Jonathan Alvarado won by decision, 7-4, at 220; and Niko Diakides won by decision, 8-3, at 285.

Now, head coach Jack Decker’s team prepares for the NJSIAA District 13 Tournament to be held at Scotch Plains High School on Saturday Feb. 18. Here is the SHP potential lineup:106 pounds Larry Melchionda, 26-6 record; 113 pounds Dean Musialowicz, 9-17; 120 pounds Maguire Pecci, 28-4; 126 pounds Charlie Cunningham, 27-5; 132 pounds Michael Massa, 22-9; 138 pounds Jake Smith, 27-5; 145 pounds Alex Garcia, 21-11; 152 pounds TJ Calas, 27-1; 160 pounds Danny Young, 21-11; 170 pounds Aidan Monteverdi, 31-0; 182 pounds Zach Merlino, 20-11; 195 pounds Ben Halligan, 9-19; 220 pounds Jonathan Alvarado, 8-4; 285 pounds Niko Diakides, 20-8.