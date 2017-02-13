Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – This past week the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 to move its record to 12-7 on the season. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Pirates traveled to Rutgers Prep in Somerset and lost 72-64 in overtime. Trailing 31-20 at halftime, SHP mounted a comeback as the Pirates won the third quarter 19-17 and the fourth quarter 18-9 to tie the score at 57-57. Austin Williams hit a layup on an assist by Ashton Miller with :38 left in regulation to tie the score at 57-57. Treyvon Bennett scored 22 points with six rebounds; Williams scored 20 points, and Miller had five rebounds and seven assists.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the third-seeded Pirates hosted No. 14 seed University in the first round of the 71st Essex County Tournament and defeated them 83-73. Williams led the team with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals; Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 19 points; Miller had 13 points, five rebounds, and five assist; Alex Imegwu scored 13 points with six rebounds, and Bennett scored nine points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

This week they will be hosting Central on Tuesday, Feb. 14; West Side on Thursday, Feb. 16; and Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the quarterfinal round of the ECT at 1 p.m.

ECT quarterfinal round, Saturday, Feb. 18

(8) Barringer at (1) East Side, 1:00 p.m.

(5) Central vs. (4) Immaculate – site TBA, 1 p.m.

(6) Columbia at (3) Seton Hall Prep, 1:00 p.m.

(7) Millburn at (2) West Side, p.m.