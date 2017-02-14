West Orange HS ice hockey team advances to McMullen Cup semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The fifth-seeded West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated fourth-seeded Newark East Side, 4-2, in the quarterifnals of the McMullen Cup playoffs on Feb. 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark. WOHS was scheduled to face top-seeded Bayonne in the semifinals on Feb. 15 at Bayonne. The other semifinal pits No. 3 Oratory Prep against No. 2 Frisch. The final is Feb. 18 at Codey Arena at 7:45 p.m.