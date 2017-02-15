West Orange’s Camille McPherson earns spots on Lehigh Valley Team of the Year and Academic All-District Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Senior forward Camille McPherson from the Moravian College women’s basketball team has been named to the Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Team of the Year by the LVSCB Organization at its final luncheon of the 2016-17 season at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa.

The Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Organization is made up of the six small college schools in the Lehigh Valley, including NCAA Division II schools East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania and Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and NCAA Division III schools Cedar Crest College, DeSales University, Moravian College and Muhlenberg College.

McPherson, a West Orange native, has helped lead the Blue and Grey to an 18-5 overall record and a 10-2 Landmark Conference record. The Greyhounds will play in the Landmark Conference tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 22, versus an opponent and time that will be announced later.

McPherson leads Moravian and is fourth in the nation in scoring at 24.0 points per game, and her 552 points this winter rank fifth in the Moravian record books. She also paces the squad on the boards at 9.0 rebounds per contest, including notching seven double-doubles this year. She is shooting 49.3 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the three-point line and 83.9 percent at the foul line. She has been selected as the Landmark Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week four times this season.

“Camille transferred in last year and she established herself as a big-time player in our program and coming back this year she knew it was going to be rough between her and Morgan Calabrese, our two seniors and she had to play with a lot of young kids and she’s had just an unbelievable year,” stated Head Coach Mary Beth Spirk. “She can score, but she can rebound, too. She passes the ball as good as anybody, and the most important thing is, and we all know you guys are all the best here on each team, you have to be a team player because there are a lot of good players who can score a lot of points but I think for Camille she’s really gotten the young kids to be successful and she understands for her to be successful, the team has to be successful and that’s the most important thing.”

In addition, McPherson has been named to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team for NCAA Division III schools in District IV.

To be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America® honors, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.30 grade-point average, be a sophomore, junior or senior and be a starter or significant reserve. District IV in NCAA Division III is made up of schools from Pennsylvania. Moravian has had 43 Greyhounds named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans®.

By making the All-District First Team, McPherson is now forwarded onto the national ballot to try for CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades, which will be announced on February 28.

McPherson is majoring in Political Science with minors in Sociology and Spanish, and she has a 3.63 GPA.

Moravian College is located in Bethlehem, Pa.