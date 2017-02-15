West Orange HS girls’ basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Sophomore guard Mya Bembry had 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists and senior guard Dawn Flood had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 61-42 home win over No. 14 seed Newark Arts in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Mountaineers, who improved to an 18-1 record, will host sixth-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Junior guard Nahtali Simpson had seven points; senior point guard Jewel Burnett had nine points and seven assists; junior center Madison Mitchell posted three points and six rebounds and senior forward Deborah Alabi contributed four points and four rebounds for WOHS.