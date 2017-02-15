West Orange HS girls’ basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Sophomore guard Mya Bembry had 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists and senior guard Dawn Flood had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 61-42 home win over No. 14 seed Newark Arts in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Mya Bembry. Photos by Steve Ellmore.

The Mountaineers, who improved to an 18-1 record, will host sixth-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Junior guard Nahtali Simpson had seven points; senior point guard Jewel Burnett had nine points and seven assists; junior center Madison Mitchell posted three points and six rebounds and senior forward Deborah Alabi contributed four points and four rebounds for WOHS.

  

