West Orange HS senior Bukola Akinsola excels at Group 4 state indoor track and field meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School senior Bukola Akinsola finished third in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles event in a time of 8.56 at the Group 4 state indoor track and field Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 17.

Akinsola also was part of the WOHS girls’ 4×400-meter relay team that finished 14th in 4:10.80. The other runners were senior Kristina Boafo and sophomores Kayla Charles and Kayla Robe.

On the boys’ side for WOHS, junior Ebizie Anuamadi took 12th in the 800-meter run in 2:01.14; senior Derek Lim took 19th in the 3,200 in 10:11.36; and the 4×400 relay team of Anuamadi, senior Andrew Bazan, junior Eljah McLaren and senior Liam Cunningham finished 16th in 3:34.32. McLaren finished 18th in the preliminaries of the 55 dash.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets.

Akinsola qualified for the state Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center on Feb. 26.