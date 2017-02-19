West Orange HS girls’ basketball senior co-captain Jewel Burnett named to State North All-Star Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Jewel Burnett, a senior co-captain of the record-breaking West Orange High School girls basketball team, has been named to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North All-Star Team. The NJSIAA North-South All-Star game is set for March 19 at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

“I was surprised when Mr. Bligh (West Orange High School Athletic Director) told me,” said Burnett, “and I’m happy to represent my school as the first player from West Orange girls’ basketball to be invited.”

Burnett, 17, was selected for her extraordinary action and assists on the court, including a propensity for three-pointers at key moments. She is a point guard and co-captain of the Mountaineer team along with Deborah Alabi.

“I feel that my team has deserved this run since my freshman year. I’m so thrilled about the chemistry, the teamwork, and the lack of drama with our team this year. Everyone genuinely loves each other and it shows on and off the court,” Burnett said. “I wish I could stay another year just to go on another historic run together!”

Burnett grew up in West Orange, attending Hazel Elementary School, Edison Central Sixth, and Roosevelt Middle School. She has two sisters and a brother. Her mom, Joy Burnett, is a first grade teacher at Gregory Elementary School.

She has not yet made a decision on where she’s attending college but plans to major in psychology.

“I’m excited to receive more college offers and to make my team proud,” she went on to say.

On Feb. 7, the WOHS Lady Mountaineers clinched their first-ever Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division championship in program history. This was due in no small part to head coach Caniece Williams and assistant coaches Jackie Cruz, Meghan Colabella, and Doug Nevins.

“The West Orange girls’ basketball team has helped to put girls’ sports in the forefront at WOHS and the community in a big way,” stated Burnett. “We finally made a name for ourselves and got the support we felt like we’ve deserved for years from the school and the town. It feels empowering to have the whole town backing us up the way they are.”

Burnett ended the interview by noting the incredible success of the high school girls’ teams this year: tennis, soccer, volleyball, and the cheerleading team.

“This year all girls’ sports are making history and it feels great to be in a girls’ year!” she enthused.

“This year is a historic season and hopefully we can add more things to our new banner before I graduate in June, Burnett concluded.

See more photos of Burnett and team as they took a decisive 61-42 win over Arts High on Feb. 14 in their first Essex County Tournament game here.