Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls in state tournament round of 16 to end promising season

WEST ORANGE, – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team closed out its season, dropping a 4-1 decision to Bishop Eustace at Codey Arena in West Orange in the NJSIAA / NJ Devils Non-Public round of 16 tournament game on Monday, Feb. 20. The Pirates finished with a 9-10-4 record.

Bishop Eustace opened the scoring before Gavin Angulo scored on a tip-in on assists by Stephen Buck and John O’Hern with 1:33 left in the first period.

Bishop Eustace took with lead with 7:42 left in the third period and added two empty-net goals to close out the scoring.

The Pirates improved a great deal under second-year head coach Mike Atkinson, led by Buck, a junior forward who had 17 goals and 14 assists. Sophomore forward Thomas Colucci scored 14 goals with 10 assists, and O’Hern, a junior forward, had six goals and 13 assists for SHP.