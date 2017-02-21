West Orange HS boys’ basketball team defeats Irvington, American History to move to 12-10

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Irvington and American History to move to a 12-10 record.

Jelani Jackson had 14 points; Stephon Sheard had 12 points; and Robert Meaux had 10 points in the 54-37 win at Irvington on Feb. 16. Sheard had 17 points; Meaux had 14 points; Jackson had 13 points and Gabe Silvera had 10 points in the 64-44 home win over American History on Feb. 18.

In previous action, the Mountaineers lost to Barringer, 56-47, Feb. 14, at home. Jackson had 11 points.

WOHS was awaiting its seed and opponent in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Feb. 27, pending the conclusion of a state review of Paterson Eastside’s eligibility.