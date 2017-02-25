West Orange HS girls’ basketball team suffers heartbreaking loss on buzzer-beating layup in OT in classic Essex County Tournament championship game

WEST ORANGE – Even though it was playing in its first Essex County Tournament championship in the 43-year history of the tournament, the West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team didn’t show any jitters.

After all, the third-seeded Mountaineers came into the game with just two losses all season, giving them the confidence that they could challenge one of the best teams in the state in top-seeded Newark Tech.

In a tight back-and-forth affair, the teams battled to overtime. In the extra session, Newark Tech beat the buzzer with a game-winning layup for a 55-53 victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Essex County College in Newark, in arguably one of the most memorable ECT girls’ championship games.

For the Mountaineers, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Mya Bemby was simply sensational with 21 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Dawn Flood had 11 points and seven rebounds; Jewel Burnett had 10 points and seven assists; Nahtali Simpson had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals; Deborah Alabi had two points and eight rebounds and Kaija Jones added a free throw with two rebounds for head coach Caniece Williams’ team, which moved to a 21-3 record.

With the Mountaineers trailing by one, Simpson hit a three-pointer with 1:31 left to give WOHS a 47-45 lead. Newark Tech tied the game with 19 seconds remaining as the game went into overtime with the score tied 47-all.

In their previous game two days earlier, the Mountaineers lost their second game of the season, falling to two-time Bergen County champion Saddle River Day, 54-44. Bemby had a strong game with 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Newark Tech, which lost to East Orange Campus High School in last year’s ECT final, won its first ECT title and improved to a 22-4 record. It is ranked No. 9 in the state by The Star-Ledger.

WOHS will now get ready for the state tournament. The Mountaineers are the No. 2 seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament and will host No. 5 seed Bergen Tech on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.