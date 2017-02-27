Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Newark Tech in final regular-season home game

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity basketball team won its final regular season home game, defeating Newark Tech at Tracey Gymnasium, 67-55, to raise its record to 14-9. They were led by Austin Williams, who scored 18 points with six rebounds, and five assists.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored eight points, Treyvon Bennett had eight points and eight rebounds, Donavon Carter had seven points and seven rebounds, Onyemarchi Eguh had seven points, and Jason Larranaga scored seven points with five rebounds for the Pirates, who will host Paramus Catholic on Tuesday night, Feb. 28, in the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North Jersey state basketball tournament. SHP is the No. 7 seed. Paramus Catholic is the No. 10 seed. The winner will visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal round on March 2 in Oradell.