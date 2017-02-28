West Orange HS boys’ basketball team falls to Bloomfield in state tournament first round

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The 16th-seeded West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team lost at top-seeded Bloomfield, 57-52, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Feb. 27. The Mountaineers led 41-38 going into the fourth quarter, but Bloomfield rallied to win. WOHS finished the season with a 12-13 record.

In earlier action, Stephon Sheard had 10 points and six rebounds and Jelani Jackson had six points but the Mountaineers lost at Verona, 48-36, Feb. 22. Joey Fresco had five points; Justin Bouyer had four points, six rebounds and four steals and Gabe Silvera had four points for WOHS.

Sheard had 14 points and Silvera and Anant Narain each had 12 points in the 70-61 loss at Newark Central in the final regular-season game on Feb. 24. Chris Campbell and Robert Meaux each had six points; Jackson had five points and Bouyer had four points.