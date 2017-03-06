Seton Hall Prep basketball team falls in state tournament to finish 15-10 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity basketball team closed out the season with a 15-10 record. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the seventh-seeded Pirates hosted 10th-seeded Paramus Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North Jersey state tournament and won 80-41. Senior guard Austin Williams had 24 points, six assists and five steals; freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim had 18 points, and junior guard Jonah Benitez had eight points and five rebounds.

On Thursday, March 2, the Pirates traveled to Oradell to take on second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal round, but lost 73-64 to finish the season. Williams scored 20 points with five assists, Abdur-Rahim had 11 points and eight rebounds; senior forward Treyvon Bennett had 10 points and five rebounds, and sophomore Ashton Miller had eight points and five assists.