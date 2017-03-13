West Orange HS baseball team will visit Newark East Side in season opener April 1

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team will begin its season April 1 at Newark East Side.

The Mountaineers had a strong season last spring with an 18-7 record. The Mountaineers compete in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division, the second highest division in the conference, which also includes Montclair Kimberley Academy, West Essex, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Belleville, Cedar Grove, Bloomfield Tech and East Side.

WOHS schedule

April 1, East Side (Away), 11 a.m.

April 3, Cedar Grove (Home), 4 p.m.

April 5, Glen Ridge (A), 4 p.m.

April 7, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

April 10, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Belleville (H), 7 p.m.

April 15, Caldwell (A), 11 a.m.

April 17, Montclair Kimberley Academy (H), 4 p.m.

April 19, East Side (H), 4 p.m.

April 21, Cedar Grove (A), 4 p.m.

April 24, Glen Ridge (H), 4 p.m.

April 20, West Essex (A), 4 p.m.

April 28, Seton Hall Prep (H), 4 p.m.

May 1, Bloomfield Tech (H), 4 p.m.

May 6, Pequannock (A), 10 a.m.

May 8, Belleville (A), 7 p.m.

May 15, Caldwell (H), 4 p.m.

May 17, Montclair Kimberley Academy (A), 4 p.m.