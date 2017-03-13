Seton Hall Prep baseball team will visit Verona in season opener April 1

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity baseball team will visit Verona in the season opener April 1.

The Pirates won the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state championship to cap a 28-3 season last spring. The Pirates also won the Greater Newark Tournament title and the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public “A” title.

SHP competes in the Super Essex Conference-American, the top division in the conferene, which also includes Millburn, Nutley, Montclair, Newark Academy, Bloomfield, Livingston, Columbia and Verona.

Seton Hall Prep schedule

April 1, Verona (Away), 10 a.m.

April 3, Livingston (Home), 4 p.m.

April 5, Newark Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 7, Nutley (H), 4 p.m.

April 8, Morristown (H), 3 p.m.

April 10, Columbia (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Bloomfield (H), 4 p.m.

April 17, Millburn (H), 4 p.m.

April 19, Verona (H), 4 p.m.

April 20, Roxbury (H), 4 p.m.

April 21, Livingston (A), 4 p.m.

April 22, Old Bridge (A), 11 a.m.

April 24, Newark Academy (H), 4 p.m.

April 26, Nutley (A), 4 p.m.

April 28, West Orange (A), 4 p.m.

May 1, Columbia (H), 4 p.m.

May 2, Montclair (H), 4 p.m.

May 4, Mendham (A), 4 p.m.

May 5, Monroe (A), 4:30 p.m.

May 8, Bloomfield (A), 4 p.m.

May 10, Mount Olive (H), 4 p.m.

May 15, Montclair (A), 4 p.m.

May 16, Morris Hills (H), 4 p.m.

May 17, Millburn (A), 4 p.m.