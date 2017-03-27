Seton Hall Prep basketball players feted on All-SEC

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity basketball team featured four players who have earned All-Super Essex Conference-American Division honors.

Senior guard Austin Williams made First Team, senior forward Treyvon Bennett made Second Team, and freshman Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior forward Alex Imegwu made Honorable Mention on the All-SEC-American.

The Pirates finished with a 15-10 record this season.

The following are notable statistical averages:

• Austin Williams, senior guard: 24 games (24 starts), 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 steals.

• Jabri Abdur-Rahim, freshman guard: 23 games (20 starts) 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals.

• Alex Imegwu, junior forward: 22 games (22 stars), 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals.

• Ashton Miller, sophomore guard: 25 games (24 starts). 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals.

• Treyvon Bennett, senior forward: 25 games (23 starts), 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals.

• Geordan Walker, sophomore guard: 25 games (6 starts), 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists.

• Jason Larranaga, sophomore forward: 25 games (no starts), 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds.

• Onyemaechi Eguh, senior guard: 24 games (3 starts): 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist.