WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team featured four players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Sophomore Stephon Sheard and senior Gabe Silvera made Second Team and junior Jelani Jackson and senior Tyshaun Dukes made Honorable Mention.

The Mountaineers finished with a 12-13 record this season.