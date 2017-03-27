West Orange HS softball team seeks solid season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity softball team features an experienced core this season as the Mountaineers hope to improve from last year’s 8-16 record.

The Mountaineers begin the season Saturday, April 1, at home against Cedar Grove at 10 a.m.

Key returning players:

• Emma Scalora, senior pitcher

• Amanda Scalora, senior first baseman

• Brooke Reinstein, senior catcher

• Nahtali Simpson, junior shortstop.

• Danielle Fastiggi, junior center fielder

• Siena Pizzano, junior third baseman

• Meghan White, junior second baseman.

Newcomers:

• Sophia Adelson, senior infielder

• Tatiana Stewart, senior infielder

• Erin Vermeal, junior outfielder

• Andreyah Ageday, junior outfielder

• Nyah Harper, sophomore pitcher/infielder

• Sophia Scholz, freshman pitcher

Head coach Joel Troast said the team has five players who will be starting for their third season on the varsity level: Simpson, Pizzano, Fastiggi, Emma Scalora, and Amanda Scalora. WOHS also has a strong lineup that will manufacture runs, said Troast.

“Our goal is to always get better everyday and compete at all times, whether at practice or in a game,” said Troast, entering his fifth season at the helm.

Simpson returns for her third season as a First Team All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division infielder as well as a Second Team All-Essex County honoree. She needs around 30 hits to break 100 for her career.

Emma and Amanda Scalora also were Al-SEC-Liberty players last year and are four-year varsity letterwinners who will take over as captains this season.

The key to achieving a successful season is teamwork. “If you are willing to do anything for your sisters on the team and put forth a maximum effort, you can never lose,” Toast said. “This year as a team, if we show up to play hard and compete to the best of our abilities, the positive outcomes will follow.”

The assistant coaches are Nicole Allocco, Jackie Cruz and Michael Marini.

The key graduation losses are catcher Chyna Chitty, pitcher Dominque Lewis, designated player Taylor Dellacqua and center fielder Heidi Paulson.

Schedule

April 1, Cedar Grove, 10 a.m.

April 3, Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 4, Hackensack, 4 p.m.

April 5, at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 7, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

April 8, at Dover tournament, 10 a.m.

April 10, at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 13, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 15, at Lyndhurst, 10 a.m.

April 17, Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 19, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 21, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 24, Verona, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 29, at Nutley, 11 a.m.

May 1, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 2, at Hackensack, 4 p.m.

May 3, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 5, Dayton, 4 p.m.

May 10, Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 11, at Passaic, 4 p.m.

May 13, Whippany Park, 11 a.m.

May 15, at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 16, Montville, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)