West Orange HS girls’ basketball team boasts seven players on All-SEC-Liberty Division

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed arguably its best season, thanks to several outstanding players.

The Mountaineers featured seven players who made All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Sophomore 6-foot-2 guard Mya Bembry and senior point guard Jewel Burnett made First Team; sophomore guard Kaija Jones; senior guard Dawn Flood and junior guard Nahtali Simpson made Second Team; and junior center Madison Mitchell and junior forward Cassidy Ferrell made Honorable Mention.

Bemby was one of the top players in the state.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Caniece Williams, reached the Essex County Tournament final for the first time in the 43-year history of the tournament, losing on a buzzer-beating layup in overtime to Newark Tech, 55-53.

WOHS reached the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, losing to East Orange Campus, 43-41, on a last-second shot to finish with a teffific 23-4 record.

WOHS, which started the season at 16-0, also won the SEC-Liberty Division title with an undefeated 11-0 mark.