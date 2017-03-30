Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team unveils Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field to open the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity lacrosse team opened the 2017 season on March 29 with an unveiling of the Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at the Kelly Athletic Complex.

The field is named after the former SHP lacrosse player who was found fatally shot in West Orange in June 2014. The 19-year-old had completed his freshman year at the University of Rhode Island.

Following a ceremony, the Pirates played Summit. SHP lost the game, 8-6.

Tevlin’s brother, Brian, is a senior on the SHP lacrosse team. Brian Tevlin had a goal and an assist in the season opener against Summit. Freshman Luke Blanc and junior Griffin Westlin each had two goals and senior Richie Radicci had one goal and one assist for the Pirates.

The Pirates last season won the Essex County Tournament title for the fourth year in a row.