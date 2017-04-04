Tyree Bradley, pitcher Christopher Walker lead West Orange HS baseball team in season-opening win

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Junior third baseman Tyree Bradley hit a two-run double in the third inning and and junior pitcher Christopher Walker struck out 10 over five innings, allowing an unearned run, to lift the West Orange High School varsity baseball team to a 2-1 home win over Cedar Grove in the season opener on April 3.

Schedule

April 5, Glen Ridge (A), 4 p.m.

April 7, West Essex (H), 4 p.m.

April 10, Bloomfield Tech (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Belleville (H), 7 p.m.

April 15, Caldwell (A), 11 a.m.

April 17, Montclair Kimberley Academy (H), 4 p.m.

April 19, East Side (H), 4 p.m.

April 21, Cedar Grove (A), 4 p.m.

April 24, Glen Ridge (H), 4 p.m.

April 20, West Essex (A), 4 p.m.

April 28, Seton Hall Prep (H), 4 p.m.

May 1, Bloomfield Tech (H), 4 p.m.

May 6, Pequannock (A), 10 a.m.

May 8, Belleville (A), 7 p.m.

May 15, Caldwell (H), 4 p.m.

May 17, Montclair Kimberley Academy (A), 4 p.m.