West Orange HS softball team working to have good season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School softball head coach Joel Troast is optimistic about this season, which features five returning seniors and five third-year varsity starters.

Co-captains are twins Amanda and Emma Scalora, who have also been part of the award-winning Varsity Cheerleaders. Other seniors are Tatiana Stewart, who played on the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division championship WOHS girls’ volleyball team, Brooke Reinstein and Sophia Adelson.

Third-year varsity starters include the Scalora and juniors Dani Fastiggi (cheerleading), Nahtali Simpson (girls’ basketball) and Siena Pizzano (girls’ tennis). The girls’ tennis and girls’ basketball teams also won SEC division championships this year.

WOHS lost its first six games to start the season, falling to Cedar Grove, Millburn, Verona, Bloomfield, Belvidere and Morris County Tech. But Troast expects the girls will soon hit their stride.

Assistant coaches are Nicole Allocco, Jackie Cruz, and Michael Marini.

“We’re looking forward to a strong season,” said Troast. “We have our five varsity starters in their third year and others like Meghan White, Brooke and Erin Vermeal, have seen playing time.”