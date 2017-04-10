West Orange HS baseball team seeks to regroup

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team seeks to bounce back from a slow start to the season.

Junior third baseman Tyree Bradley hit a two-run double in the third inning and and junior pitcher Christopher Walker struck out 10 over five innings, allowing an unearned run, to lift the Mountaineers to a 2-1 home win over Cedar Grove in the season opener on April 3.

The Mountaineers fell to Glen Ridge, 6-5, April 5, in Glen Ridge. After West Orange scored a run in the top of the seventh inning for a 5-4 lead, Glen Ridge scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.

Walker went 3-for-3 with two runs; senior catcher Kevin Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and senior first baseman Zachary Machuca went 2-for-4 for the Mountaineers, who had 12 hits in the game.

In their next game, the Mountaineers fell to West Essex, 14-4, April 7 at home to move to a 1-2 record. Senior outfielder Jordan Stennett had three hits and an RBI; Rodriguez had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Bradley and Walker each had a hit.