Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns Delbarton

WEST ORANGE, NJ– Chase Maletesta, a sophomore, scored with two seconds remaining to lift the Seton Hall Prep varsity lacrosse team to an 8-7 thrilling win over Delbarton on April 13 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

Junior Griffin Westlin had four goals and two assists and senior Brian Tevlin had two goals and one assist for the Pirates. Freshman Luke Blanc had one goal and one assist; junior Dan Zarillo had an assist and junior goalie Cameron Fiore made 17 saves for the Pirates, who won their third straight to improve to a 3-1 record.

The Pirates handed Delbarton. its first loss of the season. Delbarton, which won the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions title last season, entered the game as the No. 1 team in the state, while SHP is ranked No. 9 by The Star-Ledger. Delbarton moved to a 4-1 record.

It was the Pirates’ first game since April 4 when they defeated West Morris. 12-11, in overtime.. In that win, Westlin had three goals; senior Alexander Giaquinto, senior Richie Radici, and Dan Zarillo each had two goals; junior Cole Kirst had one goal and four assists; and Blanc andTevlin each had one goal. Junior goalie Cameron Fiore made seven saves.