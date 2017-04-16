Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 6-1 record

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 2-1 this past week to move its season record 6-1.

On Monday, April 10, the Pirates traveled to the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood and defeated Columbia 11-1 in six innings. They opened the game sending 12 men to the plate, scoring seven runs on five hits. Jack Zyska had an RBI single, Eric Raio had a two-run single, Kevin Gately had a two-run double, Mike Gaudioso had an RBI double, and Eric Vaz had an RBI on an infield error.

In the fifth inning, Ryan Sheppard had a two-run single and the other run scored on an outfield error. The final run scored on an infield error in the sixth inning.

Nick Maldonado (2-0) pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

On Thursday, April 13, the Pirates hosted Bloomfield at Rich Porcello Field and won, 2-1, in an outstanding game. The Pirates opened the scoring in the second inning when Nico Mottesi had an RBI groundout to score Ryan Hebert, who had a one-out single, stole second base, and went to third base on a wild pitch. They increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning when Gately had an RBI bunt single, driving in Francis Prior, who had opened the inning with a single to right field. Bloomfield rallied with a run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Danny Carter.

Kevin Young (2-0) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts. Jack Mahala picked up the save, throwing 1 1/3 innings and allowing one hit and one strikeout.

On Saturday, April 15, they hosted Randolph and dropped their first game of the season, 6-3. Randolph scored two runs in the top of the first inning. SHP tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Prior drove in Hebert with a sacrifice fly to right field and Thomas DelVecchio scored on an error. Randolph scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings before SHP scored the final run of the game on a bases-loaded walk by Prior. West Orange’s Jamil Vanheyningen (1-1) took the loss, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.