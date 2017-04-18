West Orange HS boys’ lacrosse team gains first win of season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team earned its first win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Saddle Brook on April 13.

Alan Benson had two goals and one assist and Christian Pozzoli had two goals for the Mountaineers, who improved to a 1-6 record.

Thaveesh Silva and Justin Walker each had a goal, and Dylan Cowley had one assist for WOHS.

Upcoming games

April 18, Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 20, at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Apri 22, Verona, 11 a.m.

April 25, at Passaic Valley, 4 p.m.