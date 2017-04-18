West Orange HS softball team enjoys win streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Nahtali Simpson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, homer, three RBI and two runs to lead the West Orange High School varsity softball team to a 7-4 road win over Lyndhurst on April 15 for its third win in a row.

Isa Oden went 3-for-4 with three runs; and Danielle Fastiggi was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Siena Pizzano and Meghan White each had an RBI and Emma Scalora had a solo homer. Melissa Callen also had two hits and two runs.

WOHS then fell to Montclair, 7-4, in its next game this past Monday, April 17, to move to a 3-7 record. In earlier action, the Mountaineers defeated Caldwell, 10-6, April 13. Their first win was against Belleville, 8-6, April 10, on the road. WOHS was scheduled to visit Columbia on April 19. They will also visit Millburn on April 21, host Verona on April 24 and visit Bloomfield on April 26, all at 4 p.m.